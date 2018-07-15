Gosport Borough ‘got out of jail’ in thrilling derby

Have your say

Lee Harrop admitted Gosport Borough got away with one in a remarkable low scoring Southern League division three derby at Portsmouth & Southsea.

The visitors looked dead and buried after another poor batting performance saw them bowled out for just 99.

But in a startling turnaround they hit back to win by 18 runs and leave their hosts shell-shocked.

Harrop, Borough’s vice captian, said: ‘We played our get out of jail card for the season.

‘Both teams batted poorly but bowled well, with us proving slightly better in both disciplines.

‘It wasn’t a good performance by any stretch of the imagination.

‘To be bowled out for less than 100 is not good enough in any game.

‘Our changing room wasn’t the happiest of places at the halfway stage. We thought we could go out and get a few wickets to make sure we put some points on the board.

‘When we had them on 36 for five suddenly we felt we had a bit of a chance.

‘Suddenly Portsmouth & Southsea’s approach changed.

‘Instead of going for runs they were focused on not losing their wickets.

‘Our bowlers showed good control to win the game for us at the end.’

Only Liam Campbell (21) and captain Tom Larner (29) displayed any application with the bat for Gosport. Rob Wigley made the most of a bowler-friendly wicket to take seven for nine.

Ollie Kanavan (24) looked like he could get Portsmouth & Southsea over the line until Craig Stares (four for 21) had him caught behind.

Off-spinner Jack Richards (three for 11) cleaned up the tail.

‘We will be in for extra batting training again this week,’ added Harrop.

‘Our batting is just not clicking and something is clearly not right. It is crucial we remedy the problem for the rest of the season.’