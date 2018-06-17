Gosport Borough teens stun leaders Fair Oak

Have your say

Teenage terrors Jacob Harris, Jack Richards and Charlie Creal helped Gosport Borough shock Southern League division three leaders Fair Oak.

Borough recorded an 89-run victory over the previously unbeaten outfit at Gosport Park on Saturday.

Jacob Harris. Picture: Keith Woodland (170765-027)

After electing to bat, the hosts slipped to 95 for five after 31 overs.

But the obdurate Greg Kitchin (43) and all-rounder Craig Stares (35) added 74 in a final total of 175 for seven.

Fair Oak began their reply well – reaching 54 for one in the 16th over.

But 17-year-olds Harris (three for 13) and Richards (three for 17) reeled off seven maidens in eight overs as they crashed to 58 for six.

Creal, 15, then weighed in with two for nine as Fair Oak were bowled out for 86 and Gosport moved off the foot of the table.

‘This was the complete opposite to the week before when Jacob and Jack were awful,’ said vice-captain Lee Harrop.

‘They showed just how good they can be and Jack was unplayable at times.’

Jack Davies hit an unbeaten century as Portsmouth & Southsea romped to a nine-wicket win at Havant II.

Davies struck 104 off 106 deliveries, with 12 fours.

Together with the in-form Ollie Kanavan (54), he steered his side to a comfortable victory.

Simon Loat (40) and Andrew Ruston (52) were the mainstays of Havant II’s 184 for six.

Purbrook claimed a 50-run success at Bashley II.

Clark Harding (43), Sean Figgins (82 not out) and Josh McCoy (86) guided Purbrook to 248 for seven.

Figgins and McCoy put on a 143 runs for the third wicket.

When Bashley replied, Martin Lee (four for 37) kept them at arm’s length with a destructive spell.

Tom Amis and James Gurney also picked up two wickets apiece.

Hambledon moved up to second with a two-wicket win at bottom club Fawley.

Henry Glanfield (three for 35) was the pick of the Dons attack as the hosts posted 205 for eight.

Skipper Will Bond (79) and Rory Morris (46) then led the successful chase.

Ricky Rawlins (95 not out) just missed out on a superb ton as Sarisbury Athletic recorded a six-wicket win at Bournemouth in division one.

With help from Tom Nightingale (39), the captain led his side to their target of 189 at Chapel Gate.

Phil Jewell (three for 22) and Sam Hill (two for 24) had starred with the ball.