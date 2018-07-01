Hambledon destroy Gosport Borough

Have your say

Rhidian Chapman scooped five wickets as Hambledon recorded a crushing victory over Gosport Borough in Southern League division three.

The swing bowler returned five for 16 as the hosts were shot out for 87 at Privett Park.

Dons skipper Will Bond then steered his side to victory with an unbeaten 40.

Meanwhile, Borough vice-captain Lee Harrop pulled no punches when assessing his side’s display.

He said: ‘Basically it was down to bad batting. Most of the wickets were down to poor shots. We are either brilliant or terrible and we need to remedy that.

‘Only one batsman has reached 50, so we have to learn how to put a score on the board.

‘We need to see more time out and not go chasing runs so early.’

Matt Benfield’s first league ton of the season failed to save Portsmouth & Southsea at Fawley.

The visitors had slumped to 99 for five before Benfield’s 95-ball 121 helped them to 233 all out.

Jono Willey (three for 33) was the pick of the bowlers but Fawley got home with five balls to spare.

Purbrook lost by 89 runs to South Wilts II at The Heath.

Alex Cox and Tom Amis took three wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 212 but only Clark Harding (35) showed any resilience with the bat.

Relegation-threatened Havant II lost by 97 runs at Bashley II.

Chasing 266 the visitors were bowled out for 169 with Jeremy Ord (34) and Alfie Taw (43) were the top batters.