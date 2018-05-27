Hambledon experience tells in derby triumph

Have your say

Hambledon made the most of their experience to inflict a first defeat of the season on Purbrook at Ridge Meadow on Saturday.

Ian Turner (three for 24) and Simon Barnard (44 not out) were instrumental in the seven-wicket success in Southern League division three.

Purbrook were bowled out fot 166, with Sean Figgins top-scoring on 41 and Rory Morris taking four for 14.

And while the Dons were wobbling at 65 for three, Barnard and Henry Glanfield saw them home.

Glanfield’s 63 not out came off 68 balls and included 10 fours and a huge six.

Elsewhere, Jack Davies played through the pain barrier to help newly-promoted Portsmouth & Southsea break their duck.

Davies scored a magnificent 137 as the visitors recorded a 37-run win at Lymington II.

It was a remarkable innings from the top-order batsman, who had dislocated his index finger in fielding practice before the game.

Despite his injury, Davies still opened the batting and watched as a succession of partners departed early on.

At 59 for four, the visitors were staring at a third successive defeat.

However, Davies and Tom Benfield regained the initiative with a stand of 104.

Davies kept the scoreboard ticking over, while Benfield played the anchor role.

Eventually, Kieron Dunstan’s side closed on 222 for five.

The Lymington run-chase began well as they reached 52 without loss.

The rollercoaster nature of the contest continued, though, as Ben Saunders and Jake Peach grabbed two quick wickets.

Lymington’s Tom Barton smashed 50 off 24 balls to regain the momentum.

But a hat-trick in the 44th over proved decisive.

Peach took a brilliant catch off the fourth ball and a run out followed off the next before Jonno Willey (four for 26) claimed a leg before wicket decision with the last to wrap up the win.

Gosport Borough also got off the mark with a 42-run success over Fawley at Privett Park.

It proved to be a family affair after the home side were put into bat.

Lee Harrop (58) and Ross Harrop (44 not out) guided Borough to 200 for eight.

Jacob Harris then took three for 30 as Fawley were bowled out for 158.

In division two Waterlooville got back to winning ways.

Ashan Silva took five for 17 as they beat Rowledge by four runs in a low-scoring affair at Rowlands Avenue.