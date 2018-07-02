Hava nt skipper stunned after ‘unlikely’ collapse  

Have your say

Havant’s hopes of notching a third successive Southern League premier division title were dented by a six-run defeat against Bashley at Havant Park on Saturday.

The hosts were bowled out for 96 in a low-scoring affair.

And as a result, Bashley leapfrogged Havant into second place as the season reached the halfway stage.

Graham Burns (five for 27) took his tally to 29 wickets in nine games as the visitors were skittled for 102.

In a tense finale, Richard Hindley (26 not out) almost got Havant over the line.

But their fate was sealed when Julian Atkins was trapped leg before wicket by Josh Digby.

Havant skipper Chris Stone said: ‘We should have done a lot better from the position we got ourselves in.

‘All our batsmen were disappointed with the lack of resilience shown and how easy they made it for Bashley to take the wickets.

‘They know we shouldn’t be collapsing in the way we did.

‘The pitch was difficult with the way the ball was spinning but we batted poorly.

‘It is so unlike us because usually we manage to find a way to get over the winning line.

‘We must not dwell on it. We have to be prepared to put things right in the next game.’

A superb century from Hilio de Abreu (115) set Burridge on their way to an emphatic 106-run home win against Alton.

He shared a 98-run stand for the third wicket with Joe Collings-Wells (76).

Will Steward (32) carried on their good work to help Burridge post 292 for eight.

Sullivan White (four for 37) removed four of the top five Alton batsmen – and Brad Griffiths took three for 58 – as the visitors were bowled out for 186.