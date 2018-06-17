Havant spin duo deliver four-some victory

Have your say

Wily spin bowlers Richard Hindley and Chris Morgan helped Havant to a 111-run Southern League premier division win at Basingstoke & North Hants on Saturday.

They took four wickets apiece as the home side were bowled out for 118 – in pursuit of Havant’s 229 for seven.

Chris Stone is happy to be able to call on his pair of match-winners.

‘Basingstoke were going well at 80 for one when I brought them on,’ said the Havant skipper.

‘They have got bags of experience between them.

‘Richard has been playing longer at this level than probably any other player in the league.

‘And Morgs has been playing Premier League cricket since he was 15.

‘I know I can throw the ball to them in all sorts of different situations and they will do a good job.’

‘Basingstoke soon fell away to their guile and ability.’

Earlier Havant had declared on 229 for seven with Stuart Ransley (40) again providing a solid foundation at the top of the order.

Stone (75) then weighed in with a captain’s knock, while Hindley (29) and Jeremy Bulled (21 not out) kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Elsewhere, Burridge returned to winning ways with a 55-run success over Bashley.

Lee Savident (60) made his best score of the season so far as the home side were bowled out for 201.

Sullivan White (four for 28) then ripped into the New Forest side’s top order – with Oliver Southon (three for 56) finishing them off.

Jack Marston was left bemoaning a second successive batting collapse as Portsmouth suffered a seven-wicket defeat at Andover.

‘We were pretty poor and this has to be a low point for us,’ he said.

‘It is all about applying ourselves in the first 10 overs.

‘If we lose early wickets, we have a soft underbelly and don’t have anyone prepared to fight it out.

‘Our batsmen need to show a lot more backbone.’

After winning the toss, the visitors crashed to 27 for eight and never recovered.

Their total of 59 all out was no trouble for the hosts.