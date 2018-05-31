Hudson delighted by Waterlooville hunger

Have your say

Jon Hudson is predicting a tight affair as Waterlooville entertain Langley Manor in Southern League division two at Rowlands Avenue.

The vice-captain is pleased with the way Ville have adjusted to life in the higher division following promotion.

They have already chalked up two wins and Hudson is quietly confident of a third tomorrow.

‘Our aim at the start of the season was to consolidate our position at this level,’ he said.

‘We have made a reasonable start. It could so easily have been three wins out of three.

‘One of the most pleasing aspects is the depth of our squad.

‘We have quite a few bowlers who are capable of stepping up and taking wickets.

‘The same applies to our batsmen getting runs – there are a number of players who can contribute.

‘In our last game it was 15-year-old Tom Green who came in at the end of the innings and hit a match-wining 26.

‘Having made the step up all the players seem to be that little bit hungrier. Everyone is pulling in the same direction.’

If Ashan Silva can produce the goods again it will give Waterlooville a good chance of another win.

Against Rowledge he produced a devastating spell of five for 17.

However, he almost didn’t get the chance to bowl.

‘To be honest, Ashan didn’t look fit when he was fielding,’ added Hudson.

‘When our captain said he was going to bring him on to bowl I asked him whether he was sure.

‘Then he goes on, bowls 10 overs straight through and gets great figures.

‘It just shows appearances can be deceptive.

‘Ashan came over from Sri Lanka about five years ago and is starting to come into his own.

‘He has good variation and last week kept things simple. Everything he tried paid off.’

Gosport Borough visit South Wilts II in division three – with Lee Harrop, Ross Harrop and Charlie Pennicott unavailable.

Havant II and Purbrook are in derby action at Havant Park.