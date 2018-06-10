Ollie Kan as Portsmouth & Southsea triumph

Have your say

Ollie Kanavan struck his best Southern League score to help Portsmouth & Southsea to an emphatic 175-run win at Purbrook in division three.

He hit 71 not out as the visitors overcame a difficult opening period to post 264 for six at the Heath.

They suffered an early blow losing Jack Davies to a brute of a ball as they limped to 49 for two.

Only 25 runs came off the bat in nine overs before Kanavan – playing the anchor role – and Matt Benfield (48) added 75 off the next 16 overs.

The visitors accelerated when Tom Benfield joined Kanavan at the crease.

The pair compiled a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket in 20 overs.

In reply, Purbrook got off to the worst possible start with Andy Holder edging an outswinger first ball.

Dan Harding fell just one run later.

Shaun Figgins and Martin Lee offered some resistance but their dismissals left the hosts in dire straits.

Ben Saunders (four for 22) deepened their misery with two wickets in two balls.

Despite some late defiance from Josh McCoy (32) and Aaron Dean (14), Purbrook were well beaten.

Hambledon stumbled to an eight-wicket defeat against Bashley II at Ridge Meadow.

The Dons lost captain Will Bond and Indy Chakrabarti cheaply after choosing to bat.

Simon Barnard (34) and Alex Willoughby (65) set about repairing the damage before Spencer Le Clercq (45 not out) lifted them to 177 for eight at the close.

Rhidian Chapman (two for 30) claimed the only wickets as Bashley cruised home inside 43 overs.

‘We felt we had enough runs after Alex played his best innings for us ,’ said Dons captain Bond.

‘The pitch played well, although the ball did seam and swing around a bit at the start.

‘We know how difficult it is to chase at our place but we didn’t bowl well enough and Bashley batted well.’

Gosport Borough’s troubles continued with a 28-run home defeat to Havant II.

Borough have won just one game so far. Only winless Fawley are below them.