Portsmouth have spring back their step

Jack Marston hailed his spin attack as Portsmouth chalked up a fifth successive Southern League premier division win.

The spinners claimed all 10 Ventnor wickets in the 46-run win at St Helens.

Fahad Ahmed (three for 37), Andrew Marston (four for 16) and debut-making Lee Hungerford (three for 34) stole the show.

‘All our spinners bowled well at different times,’ said captain Jack Marston.

‘Ventnor made a good start chasing 209 to win.

‘Fahad then made the important first couple of breakthroughs.

‘Once Fraser (Hay) had finished his first stint we brought on Andrew at the top end and he soon started collecting wickets.

‘Towards the end we thought we had it under control but Ventnor were slowly edging closer.

‘Lee came on when their number six was looking to counter-attack.

‘He kept his composure and in the end we were comfortable winners.

‘We have got a spring back in our step now.’

Earlier Jack Marston (45) had importantly steadied the ship with James Christian (29) after had slipped from 67 without loss to 75 for three.

Opening batsman Ben Duggan (41) again showed his quality at the start of the innings.

Sarisbury Athletic stormed to a 152-run home win against basement side Hartley Wintney.

Andrew Ireland (72), Ricky Rawlins (56) and Chris Sanders (55 not out) starred in their 308 for nine.

Phil Jewell then took four for 27.