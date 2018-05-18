Portsmouth skipper bullish ahead of Calmore trip

Have your say

Portsmouth have captain Jack Marston back for their Southern League division one visit to reigning champions Calmore Sports on Saturday.

Marston missed last weekend’s abandoned game at Ventnor because of university exams.

Calmore were only denied promotion last summer because of problems with their ground.

However, Marston insists his side possess the quality to upset their powerful opponents.

‘We have the firepower to cause an upset,’ he said.

‘Calmore are an experienced outfit who know what they are doing.

‘After winning our opening game we feel we can go their with confidence, though.

‘It is important we look to build on it.’

Portsmouth are forced to make a number of changes.

Assad Abbas is still away and Ben Duggan has work commitments.

Portsmouth Grammar School students Tom Wallis and Joe Kooner-Evans are required by the school.

Jamie Mitchell steps up from the second team to open the batting.

The visitors are also boosted by the return of Vikram Dawson after he missed the last game.

Martson added: ‘It is great to have Vikram back because he is magical and makes things happen. He is our best fielder, does a lot with the ball and is a classical batsman.

‘As an ex-captain, it is always good to be able to call on his experience.’

Elsewhere, Ricky Rawlins wants Sarisbury Athletic to maintain their momentum as they host Ventnor.

The Allotment Road outfit opened up with a solid win against Liphook & Ripsley.

Last weekend they looked well on the way to a second success at Hartley Wintney only for rain to force the game to be abandoned.

‘We have made a really positive start,’ said Rawlins.

‘So far we have executed our plans for the season well with good results.

‘It is still early days but the signs are there that we can do well.’

Opening bowlers Andrew Ireland and Chris Sanders have been impressive.

They have been backed up well by 18-year-old left-arm spinner Sammy Hill.

On the batting front, Tom Nightingale took the plaudits with a half-century in the first game of the season.

Sarisbury will also be boosted by the return of vice-captain Sam Floyd this weekend.

In division two, Waterlooville journey to Sparsholt.

Ville are looking to build on their win against Totton & Eling in their first game.