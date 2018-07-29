Portsmouth & Southsea enjoy home comfort at last

Have your say

Portsmouth & Southsea finally broke their Southern League division three home duck on Saturday. with a 14-run win against Lymington II at St James’s Hospital.

Kieron Dunstan was a relieved captain after his side produced an amazing fightback.

‘The home win has been a long time coming and almost didn’t happen again,’ he said.

‘Lymington were cruising home when they got to 100 for one needing just another 58 runs to win.

‘We had a drinks break and I got all the players together.

‘I told them if we were going to turn things around it had to happen then.

‘Chris Turrell came back and bowled a terrific second spell and Ben Saunders removed their danger man.

‘We also took our catches and fielded well to snatch the game out of the fire.

‘We showed a fantastic never-say-die spirit.’

Batting first on a two-paced wicket, the hosts were once again grateful for the quality of Jack Davies.

Davies – the second-highest run scorer in the division – made light of the tricky conditions to produce a match-winning 72.

Dunston (three for 17) led by example with the ball, while Turrell, Jake Peach and Jonathan Willey all claimed two wickets apiece.

Purbrook took the bragging rights with a 44-run win against Hambledon in their derby at The Heath.

After winning the toss, the hosts elected to bat – but struggled against the bowling of Henry Glanfield (five for 52) and George Harding (three for 32).

Purbrook were bowled out for 169 but the Dons’ reply soon turned into a disaster.

Five visiting batsmen failed to score, with opener Spencer Le Clercq (30) providing most resistance.

Hambledon were bowled out for 125 of which 42 were extras and 28 of those wides.

The fourth successive defeat for Will Bond’s outfit saw them slide down into mid-table.

Gosport Borough captain Tom Larner (134) celebrated his maiden Southern League century in their narrow four-run win at Fawley.

Liam Campbell (50) provided the main support as Borough finished on 266 for five.

Larner also featured with the ball – taking three for 54 – as the Privett Park side managed to squeeze over the winning line.