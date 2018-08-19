Sarisbury Athletic beaten as Portsmouth close in

Have your say

Sarisbury Athletic failed to halt the progress of Southern League division one leaders Bournemouth as they suffered an 80-run defeat at the Hollow on Saturday.

Josh Hill (three for 35) was the pick of the bowlers as the visitors were restricted to 194 for seven off their 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 114 – with Ricky Rawlins (28) and Dan Goldstraw (21) top-scoring.

Portsmouth returned to winning ways with a 60-run win over Andover at St Helens.

A 92-run fifth-wicket partnership between Jack Marston (53) and Vikram Dawson (40) proved crucial as the home side set a target of 191 for eight.

Joe Kooner-Evans (five for 29) then ripped the heart out of the Andover innings as the visitors were bowled out for 131.

Portsmouth have their sights set on overhauling second-placed Sarisbury.

In division two, Waterlooville were on the end of a 144-run defeat at Paultons.

They were bowled out for 98 in reply to the home side’s 242 for nine.

In division three, Portsmouth & Southsea grabbed a five-wicket win against relegation-battling Havant II.

Chris Turrell (three for 21) claimed a hat-trick as Havant finished on 203 for nine.

Matt Benfield also weighed in with three for 23.

Benfield then hit 34 with the bat as he shared a 48-run opening stand with his brother, Tom.

Jake Peach (42 not out) and Robert Wigley (28 not out) then guided them to glory.

Havant, for whom Stuart Ransley (62) and Gareth Ransley (68) starred, have two games to avoid relegation.

Purbrook celebrated a nine-run victory over Bashley II at the Heath.

Brad Mengham (37) and Aaron Dean (25) helped the hosts recover from 66 for five to post 152 for nine.

Dean (four for 31) and Josh McCoy (three for 24) got Purbrook home in a tight finish.

Hambledon suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Fawley at Ridge Meadow.

Spencer Le Clercq (32) and Henry Glanfield (52) produced the only knocks of substance as the Dons were bowled out for 157.