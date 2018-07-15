Skipper’s relief as Burridge grind out win

Have your say

Burridge climbed up to second place in the Southern League premier division with a hard-fought 32-run win at New Milton.

Rick Ankers admitted his side made hard work of seeing off the top tier’s bottom club.

Hilio de Abreu (57) and Dan Stancliffe (76) helped the visitors post 268 for nine.

De Abreu (three for 27), Nic McMurray (four for 33) and Ollie Southon (two for 67) then ensured they held on for victory in the field.

‘New Milton played well for a side without a win,’ said Burridge skipper Ankers, who hit a valuable 38.

‘Conditions were reasonably difficult and they bowled well.

‘We had to battle hard to take the honours but got there in the end.

‘Hilio and Dan batted beautifully. Hilio laid the foundations and Dan took it on.

‘Dan showed great application and ability to murder any poor balls.

Havant proved far too strong for hosts Alton as they cruised to a 122-run win.

Captain Chris Stone (59) was the pick of the batters, guiding his side to 208 for eight.

Richard Hindley (50) and Jeremy Bulled (45) provided vital support.

Richard Jerry (five for 17) and Chris Morgan (three for 15) then helped skittle Alton for just 86.

In division two, Waterlooville shrugged off the absence of keeper-batsman James Scutt in a nine-wicket win at Trojans.

The club have suspended Scutt for three matches because of dissent and inappropriate behaviour.

Trojans were bundled out for 86 with Archie Reynolds grabbing four for 20.

Aussie Alex Smith (68 not out) then led Waterlooville to an easy win.

Hambledon slipped to a two-wicket defeat against division three strugglers Lymington II at Ridge Meadow.

The hosts were bowled out for 175 with Henry Glanfield (44) providing resistance.

Rhidian Chapman and Ian Turner each grabbed three wickets but it was not enough to prevent the New Forest side reaching their target.

Purbrook fell to a five-wicket defeat against leaders Fair Oak at The Heath.