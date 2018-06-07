Tough tests in prospect for Waterlooville and Sarisbury

Have your say

Sarisbury Athletic are looking forward to a bumper weekend at The Hollow.

They host unbeaten Southern League division one leaders Hook & Newnham Basics on Saturday.

And then entertain premier division St Cross Symondians in the first round of the Twenty20 Cup on Sunday.

Skipper Ricky Rawlins knows his team will need to be at their best for both encounters.

Sarisbury will be eager to make up for the disappointing defeat at the hands of Calmore Sports last weekend.

Chasing a target of 147, they reached 62 without loss – with Rawlins (40) leading the way – before crumbling to 122 all out.

In division two, Waterlooville are hoping the weather gods will be kinder to them as they travel to St Cross Symondians II.

They have already had two games abandoned and vice-captain Jon Hudson admits it has been frustrating.

Waterlooville have won two of the three fixtures they have completed.

‘The whole team is looking forward to getting back out there and playing some cricket,’ said Hudson.

‘Last weekend was disappointing but the umpires had a look at the pitch and didn’t think it was playable.

‘We have made a positive start and must look to keep that going.

‘This is probably our toughest game so far.

‘St Cross lost for the first time last weekend and will be looking to bounce back.

‘It should be a good game of cricket.’

Waterlooville strike bowler Ashan Silva will once again be a key man.

He has already claimed 11 wickets this summer.

‘All our bowlers have done well so far but Ashan has been the pick of them,’ added Hudson.

‘He is quite quick and also has good variation.

‘For the past two to three years he has been a work in progress.

‘But he has been spot on so far this season.’

Waterlooville: Jon Hudson, Max Goddard, Jason Scutt, Alex Smith, Alex Shephard, Archie Reynolds, Tom Green, Namish Verma, Conor Regan, Tim Jackson, Ashan Silva