Ventnor dent Sarisbury’s title chances

Sarisbury Athletic had their Southern League division one title chances dented in a four-wicket defeat at Ventnor on Saturday.

The visitors were bowled out for 240 with Dan Clouting (64), Tom Mills (26) and Matt Journeaux (26) the main contributors.

Ventnor were then reduced to 165 for five – with Sam Hill taking three for 27.

But in a thrilling finale, Chris Russell (60 not out) steered them home with one ball to spare.

In division two, Waterlooville slipped to a six-wicket defeat against leaders Sparsholt at Rowlands Avenue.

Aussie Alex Smith (58), Jon Hudson (26) and Archie Reynolds (35) gave the hosts a useful start but after that they lost their way.

Sparsholt overhauled their 203 for nine with one over to spare.

Gosport Borough and Portsmouth & Southsea still have work to do to avoid relegation from division three.

Borough are second from bottom following another frail batting performance in a seven-wicket defeat to Bashley II.

The Privett Park hosts were dismissed for 111 with captain Tom Larner hitting 37.

A depleted Portsmouth & Southsea were no match for leaders Fair Oak, who coasted to a 116-run success.

Jonathan Willey (three for 46) and Kieron Dunstan (three for 32) restricted the hosts to 238 for nine.

Shaun Briggs (27) and Chris Turrell (27) got in before Portsmouth & Southsea were bowled out for 122.

Havant II gave their survival chances a boost with a nine-wicket win at Hambledon.

Only Spencer Le Clercq (40) and Ian Turner (48) stood up as the Dons were limited to 153 for nine. Andrew Ruston took four for 29.

Andrew Galliers (66), Ruston (30) and Simon Loat (26 not out) easily guided the visitors home.

Tom Amis (three for 24) and Aaron Dean (three for 33) starred as Purbrook beat Lymington II by 28 runs in the New Forest.

Earlier Clark Harding (39) and Alex Cox (44) were the pick of the visiting batsmen as they were bowled out for 197.