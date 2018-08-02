Rawlins: Sarisbury aiming to finish season strongly

Have your say

Sarisbury need to get back to winning ways in the race for the Southern League division one title on Saturday.

Two successive defeats have dented their ambitions allowing leaders Bournemouth to open up a lead at the top.

Ricky Rawlins side welcome fourth-placed Calmore Sports to The Hollow knowing another defeat would end their challenge.

He said: ‘To be fair Bournemouth are bulldozing it at the moment.

‘You never like losing two games on the trot and hopefully we have learned from it.

‘The defeats certainly didn't help our cause.

‘We have gone with a young side this season and they have progressed quicker than we thought.

‘All we want to do now is to finish the season strongly and not let things tail off.’

Sarisbury are back to full-strength with the return of Andrew Ireland who has excelled with both bat and ball this summer.

Young off-spinner Tom Kitcher is another to have impressed.

In division two Waterlooville visit Langley Manor looking to end a run of two successive defeats.

They will be keen to put in a better batting performance after being bowled out for 83 runs at Rowledge in their last game.

Gosport Borough make three enforced changes for their division three encounter against South Wilts II at Gosport Park.

Lee Harrop, Craig Stares and Jack Richards are all unavailable.

Sampath Prathpasinghe, Ollie Creal and Joe Williams are drafted in with the latter making his league debut.

Borough gave their survival chances a boost with a nail-biting four-run win at Fawley.

They may have to rely on another match-winning performance from their captain Tom Larner if they are to get the better of their third-placed visitors.

Relegation rivals Havant II are in derby action at Purbrook.

The hosts are aiming for a second successive derby success after their 44-run win against Hambledon.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​