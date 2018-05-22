Rilee Rossouw: Hampshire still have work to do

Have your say

It’s been a flying start to Hampshire’s Royal London One-Day campaign.

They have won their first two matches but they need to do more according to Monday’s star batsman Rilee Rossouw.

The win over Surrey turned out to be tougher than it needed to be, going almost right to the wire.

That made for plenty of entertainment.

But it could have been more straight forward.

Rossouw said: ‘It was a bit of nail-biting stuff at the end but at least the punters got their money’s worth.

‘It is something we need to work on because we should be winning that game comfortably.

‘It was a very good batting wicket and our bowlers did a very good job to restrict them to what they got because it was such a good surface and a fast outfield.’

Hampshire were set 227 to win from 34 overs after Surrey had amassed 262 in 44 rain affected overs.

The reply started well as Rossouw battled superbly to get 90 in quick time.

He was disappointed not to reach his century but praised young duo Lewis McManus and Joe Weatherley for the way they kept their focus to finish the job with seven balls to spare.

Rossouw added: ‘I am happy with my performance, but disappointed I didn’t get the hundred – I’ll be kicking myself for that.

‘I’m just glad the two youngsters Joe and Lewis took us through, it was good experience for them.’

Hampshire host Essex on Wednesday in their third match (11am).