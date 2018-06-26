Rossouw ton keeps Hampshire in control

ALEX DAVIES led the recovery for Lancashire as he finished day two of their crucial Specsavers County Championship match against Hampshire unbeaten on 78.

Replying to Hampshire’s first-innings 451, the home side closed on 140 for three as Davies posted his highest score of the season so far.

However, the visitors, boosted by a Rilee Rossouw century, will still be the happier at the halfway stage..

A couple of early wickets during the third morning will really see them in the driving seat.

In reply to that 451, Lancashire got off to a familiar start as they lost an early wicket.

Keaton Jennings gloved Gareth Berg behind for four to leave his side seven for one before tea.

Haseeb Hameed’s off-stump was then sent cartwheeling by Fidel Edwards as he departed for 13 , before Rob Jones followed for just a single as he too had his off-stump uprooted by Kyle Abbott as the score slipped to 70 for three.

Despite the loss of wickets, wicketkeeper-batsman Davies remained positive by playing some crunching shots.

Earlier, Rossouw crafted his 19th first-class class century as he finished the Hampshire first innings unbeaten on 120 off 189 balls.

Resuming the second day on 302 for six, the wicket of Rayner gave Onions (five for 96) his second five-wicket haul of the season.

But the hosts couldn’t capitalise on the early wicket as they toiled in heightened Manchester temperatures