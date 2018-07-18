Sarisbury aim to keep finding the way

Have your say

Ricky Rawlins is backing Sarisbury Athletic to keep churning out winning performances in their bid to lift the Southern League division one title.

The second-placed side cross the Solent to face Ventnor on Saturday, looking to make it seven games unbeaten.

Rawlins is unavailable and hands the captaincy over to Sam Floyd.

There is little between the top three sides, Bournemouth, Sarisbury and Calmore Sports as they jockey for position.

The visitors still have to play their main rivals at home and want to maintain the pressure on them.

Rawlins said: ‘It is imperative we try and pick up another 22 points at Ventnor.

'We want to make sure we stay in touching distance of leaders Bournemouth.

'Calmore are also going well and it is very tight at the top.

'You only have to drop one or two points and you can finding yourself losing your place.

'We are all striving to play at the top level and that is why we keep churning out performances.

'To go six games unbeaten in this league is some achievement.'

The visitors are boosted by the return of the Hill brothers Sam and Josh.

They have also enjoyed the presence of previous captain Matt Journeaux in the last two games.

Journeaux is back on holiday from his teaching duties in Dubai and is available for the closing stages of the season.

His return will be a nice boost.

'Having Matt back for the last seven games is a massive bonus,' said Rawlins.

Sarisbury showed in their latest win against Hartley Wintney that they can adapt to different situations.

And it was after Rawlins and Dan Clouting had given them a good start they slipped to 160 for seven.

They looked in real trouble but were rescued by a 100-run eighth wicket partnership between Andrew Ireland and Chris Sanders who stepped up when it really mattered to solve the problem.

'It doesn't matter what situation we find ourselves in we seem to find a way through it,' said Rawlins.

'Andrew Ireland is in his first year with us and has proved a revelation.

'He has shown just why he played for England under-19s and Durham.'

See The News every Friday for all the latest cricket previews.