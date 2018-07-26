Sarisbury will face ‘much better Portsmouth’

Have your say

Sarisbury will face a ‘much better’ Portsmouth side when the teams meet on Saturday in Southern League division one.

The home side are aiming to get back to winning ways following their narrow defeat at Ventnor.

Portsmouth will arrive intent on stretching their unbeaten run to eight games in their bid to make up ground on their second-placed hosts.

Sarisbury have their eyes set on completing a league double over their visitors having won earlier in the season.

Jack Marston believes his Portsmouth side have strengthened since then.

He said: ‘Sarisbury batted well at our place and won comfortably in the end.

‘We are a better side now and our bowling possesses a bit more penetration.

‘It is a good wicket at Sarisbury and it has all the makings of being an interesting encounter.'

The visitors make one change with in-form second team batsman Dan Wallis replacing Rich Locke.

Wallis has scored three centuries in his last five matches to earn his opportunity.

The visitors are hoping to capitalise on the talents of Aussie all-rounder Fraser Hay in his final few games.

Hay is due to return to his homeland in a couple of weeks time.

Third-placed Waterlooville are in top-of-the table action for the second successive week.

Ville travel to second placed Rowledge.

In division three Hambledon are keen to avoid a fourth successive defeat as they visit Purbrook on Saturday.

‘We have been struggling with the bat a little,' said Hambledon captain Will Bond.

‘Our bowling and fielding have been okay.

‘We haven't been scoring enough runs and need to remedy that.

‘We have plenty of talented batsmen it is just a question of confidence.

‘All it takes is just one good innings to snap out of it.'

The visitors are pleased to have two key players, Simon Barnard and Henry Glanfield, back in the side.

Havant II welcome South Wilts II to Havant Park.