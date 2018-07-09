‘Slim chance’ Havant can retain silverware

Have your say

Chris Stone admitted Havant only have a ‘slim chance’ of retaining their Southern League premier division title after suffering a comprehensive defeat to Lymington.

The Havant Park outfit slipped to a nine-wicket loss in the New Forest on Saturday.

The visitors were forced to bat first after losing the toss and were skittled out for 91.

Lymington made light work of that total as they reached their target in just 16.1 overs, losing only one wicket.

It was Stone’s side’s second successive reverse and they now sit sixth in the table.

The captain doesn’t see the teams above Havant dropping enough points for them to take advantage and win the title.

But Stone insisted his troops will keep on fighting.

He said: ‘I’m not going to lie, the chances of retaining the title reduce when you lose games like that.

‘Last week’s loss was a kick in the teeth but this was different because we were well beaten.

‘There are plenty of teams capable of going on a run and we’re one of them. With the league so compact, we still have a slim chance but it has now got to be a slim chance.

‘There are some very good teams at the top and we would not expect them to slip up enough to catch them. However, we will keep fighting.'

Meanwhile, second-placed Burridge closed the gap at the top with a seven-wicket win over leaders South Wilts at Botley Road.

Rick Ankers’ men dismissed the visitors for 118, with Oliver Southon (five for 18) starring.

Burridge then hunted that target down in just 15 overs.

The hosts lost three wickets as Joe Collings-Wells (49 not out) and Richard Lock (44 not out) guided them home.