Talented Richards is Gosport Borough star

Teenager Jack Richards proved the star of the show for Gosport Borough in their 62-run Southern League division three win at Lymington II.

He hit his highest-ever Southern League score of 37 runs to help his team stumble to 162 for nine.

Then he produced a destructive spell of bowling with six for 23 to skittle the hosts out of 100 runs.

Vice-captain Lee Harrop thinks he has found the key to getting the best from his teenage players.

He said: ‘I should call them awful more often because it seems to have fired them up to the level we know they can play.’

'All 10 wickets were taken by players 17 years or younger.

'Jack was easily the man of the match but Jacob Harris and Charlie Creal also grabbed two wickets apiece and the game was won.'

Portsmouth & Southsea lost to Bashley (Rydal) II by 24-runs at St James Hospital.

Chasing a target of 228 for eight the hosts couldn't have made a worst start.

Rob Wigley (78) and the in-form Ollie Kanavan (44) did their best to lead a recovery but in the end they fell too short.

Hambledon slumped to a 91-run defeat against South Wilts II at Ridge Meadow.

Purbrook made it three wins from their last four games with a 27-run success against Fawley at The Heath.

Martin Lee (57) helped give the home side a solid start.

Brad Mengham (38) and Aaron Dean (24) offered good middle-order support in Purbrook's total of 206 for eight.

Captain Josh McCoy took four for 15 to seal the victory.

Andrew Galliers hit 70 but Havant II suffered a 56-run defeat at Fair Oak.

In division two Waterlooville secured a three-wicket win at Tichborne Park.

The in-form Jon Hudson (three for 36) again played a huge part in their success.

He continued his excellent form from taking five wickets in the previous match.

Then with the bat Waterlooville did the job.

Alex Smith (39) and James Scutt (33) did well and Max Goddard (21) and Conor Regan (18) helped seal it.