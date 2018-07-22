Tammy Beaumont toasts debut delight with Southern Vipers

Have your say

Tammy Beaumont enjoyed a dream debut for the Southern Vipers as she put her former club to the sword.

The England star struck an unbeaten 62 from 45 balls to guide Nick Denning’s outfit to a seven-wicket victory over Surrey Stars at Guildford on Sunday.

Beaumont shared a superb stand of 91 in 66 deliveries with Mignon du Preez (48) as the Vipers bounced back from the loss of two early wickets in the opening Super League contest.

In the end the visitors eased past their victory target in 17 overs, having earlier restricted the Stars to 141 for nine.

Beaumont, 27, said: ‘It was a bit strange playing against my old team but I had to put that out of my mind and I was really pleased with the way I batted.

‘After the intensity of the international season it is slightly less pressure.

‘But you always want to do well for a new team and I thought we played really well.

‘We got off to a great start with the ball and I thought at halfway their score was a bit short.

‘We lost a couple of early wickets which can happen but I loved batting with Mignon.

‘She’s aggressive with her running and we put together a good partnership.

‘It’s a good start for us and hopefully we can kick on from here.’

Beaumont, who has 116 England caps including three Tests, batted at three on her Southern Vipers bow.

The right-hander hit 10 boundaries and was one of several players to impress the watching England head coach Mark Robinson.

Surrey’s total of 141 for nine looked light with a parched outfield giving batters full value for their shots.

A 43-ball 66 from Sophia Dunkley at least ensured the home side were competitive after they had slumped to 18 for four.

Dane van Niekerk (31) and Dunkley added 63 in 9.4 overs.

Having hit 10 fours and one six, the latter eventually fell in the 18th over – one of three leg-side catches expertly held by Danni Wyatt.

Vipers swing bowler Tash Farrant took three for 16, including the prized scalp of Stars debutante Sarah Taylor who she bowled through the gate for six.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Fi Morris grabbed four for 22.

Surrey then gave themselves hope with Marizanne Kapp (two for 21) removing Suzie Bates and Wyatt.

But that was as good as it got for the Stars.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​