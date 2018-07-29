Tash Farrant finds no joy in Southern Vipers defeat despite hat-trick

Tash Farrant expressed her disappointment after the Southern Vipers slid to a four-run defeat at Lancashire Thunder on Sunday.

The England left-armer took a hat-trick before finishing with three for 24 as the home side posted 137 for six in Liverpool.

Tash Farrant. Picture: Dave Vokes

But the 22-year-old insisted that personal triumph mattered little after the south-coast outfit came up four runs short in their chase.

Having started the Super League campaign with a win, the Vipers have since suffered back-to-back defeats.

They now sit second from bottom of the six-team group – with the top three qualifying for Finals Day at Hove on August 27.

Farrant said: ‘The hat-trick doesn’t really mean anything right now.

‘I’d rather get the win and no wickets. I didn't realise I’d got it at the time.

‘It was just a disappointing performance. We know we’re a lot better than that.

‘We were nowhere near our best and to only come four short makes it harder.’

Farrant knows the Vipers need to hit top form soon. Next up is the visit of champions Western Storm to Arundel on Tuesday (2.30pm).

Storm currently top the table – although they lost to Surrey Stars last week.

And Farrant knows the Vipers must up their game in the field if they are to get back on track.

She added: ‘We have to pick ourselves back up because we have three games in six days and we want to get to Finals Day.

‘We need to start winning some games. We pride ourselves on being the best fielding unit in the league and we definitely weren’t that on Sunday.

‘We probably let them get 15 too many. Then we were cruising with the bat. We only needed fives but threw our wickets away. Going at 10s when you are seven down is really tricky.’

Farrant’s hat-trick was key to the Thunder’s loss of four wickets in eight balls without adding to the score.

In the 18th and 19th overs, they slipped from 123 for two to 123 for six.

After Amy Satterthwaite (20) fell to Arran Brindle, Farrant had Eve Jones (69) caught at mid-wicket by Mignon du Preez before Sophie Ecclestone holed out to Suzie Bates at long-on.

Lamb then skewed to Katie George at point to give the Vipers star the Super League’s second hat-trick – following Katherine Brunt’s in 2016.

Havant’s Charlie Dean took none for 15 in her first start of the campaign.

Skipper Bates then top-scored with 40 in the run-chase – after Danni Wyatt had got the Vipers off to a flyer with 39 from 29 balls.

But the visitors stuttered with the bat, too. They slipped from 104 for two in the 16th before failing to chase 14 off the last over – with off-spinner Emma Lamb starring with four late wickets for Thunder.

The Vipers lost Tammy Beaumont for the reply when she failed a concussion test after a blow to the head while keeping wicket.