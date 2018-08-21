Tom Alsop: Hampshire will get chances to wrap up victory

Tom Alsop is hoping Hampshire can take their chances tomorrow and wrap up a welcome victory in the County Championships.

The home side have a lead of 383 runs going into the final day against Nottinghamshire.

Alsop believes they will get opportunities to now finish the job and earn a second win of the season.

He said: ‘It was one of those evenings where it could have gone either way but we are happy to have taken four wickets.

‘We created plenty of chances and the story of tomorrow will see plenty more chances and hopefully we can take hold of them and win the game.

‘There is still enough in the pitch. Fidel and Abbo threatened the stumps and there is still movement, whether it is up or down.

‘Daws is also getting some good spin.

‘The second new ball could be key. Missing Dale (Steyn) is a loss but with the bowlers we have they still have brilliant spells in them.’

Alsop was frustrated he couldn’t quite get a century himself after falling on 99.

He said: ‘It was bittersweet emotions coming from the duck in the first innings to that. I would take that.

‘It is a shame obviously but in terms of the game it is just nice to contribute.’

Liam Dawson took two of four Nottinghamshire second innings wickets but Hampshire were held up in their quest.

Dawson’s spin managed to dismiss Chris Nash and the impressive Kraigg Brathwaite, with Kyle Abbott and Fidel Edwards also celebrating wickets – but Riki Wessels and Steven Mullaney showed off some brilliant defensive batting to give Nottinghamshire hope of saving a draw.

Hampshire had set Nottinghamshire an improbable 511 to win, or a more likely 156 overs to bat out after Tom Alsop had fallen an agonising one run short of a second first-class century.

Alsop had begun the day on 63 and continued in a watchful manner with Rilee Rossouw.

No risks were taken by the 22-year-old during the 74-run stand with Rossouw.

The Nottinghamshire attack were forced to toil for an hour with the old ball but then the new ball worked within five overs as Luke Fletcher pinned Rossouw lbw for 36.

Alsop then jabbed a Mark Footitt delivery to Matt Carter, who took a fine low catch at point.

Gareth Berg fell soon after to Footitt, then Abbott and Dawson put on 63 before Vince decided to call in the pair and declare.

That left Nottinghamshire needing an unlikely 511 to win, or the more probable option of batting out 156 overs, on a slowing wicket under clear blue skies.

Hampshire were without fast bowler Dale Steyn due to a groin injury sustained while bowling in the first innings – the South African underwent a scan during the afternoon with a short five day lay-off expected, although not yet clear.

It appeared the hosts would miss their talisman when Brathwaite and Jake Libby dealt with new ball bowlers Fidel Edwards and Berg with defensive resolve.

But Abbott joined the attack and in the 13th over and found a delivery to keep low to Libby and with some inward movement saw the opener’s off-stump cartwheel backwards.

Nash was bamboozled by Dawson, as the left-arm spinner got one to straighten onto the former Sussex man’s pads, before Samit Patel tentatively pulled Edwards to Rossouw at mid-wicket.

West Indian debutant Brathwaite maturely blocked and managed the game well with 48 from 123 balls, but ballooned a forward defensive off Dawson up to Berg at gully.

Wessels, who suffered a nervy moment when he was dropped by Edwards on 12, and Mullaney took almost 20 overs out of the match to reach close still needing 383.