Tom Kent: Too early for Fareham & Crofton to get excited

TOM KENT is looking for his Fareham & Crofton side to continue on a roll.

The young skipper is delighted with a brilliant start the season for the team in Hampshire League division one.

Five straight wins have given the Bath Lane outfit a great platform to build from and they are sitting pretty at the top of the league.

They travel to lowly Hook & Newnham Basics II on Saturday looking to maintain their momentum.

Kent, however, refuses to get too carried away knowing there is still a long way to go.

He is relieved, however, to see his team throw off the shackles of being traditionally slow starters and is hoping to see them go from strength to strength.

He said: ‘It is early days and we will just look to keep winning.

‘Then at the end of July and the start of August we can have a look and see where we are.’

The team also showed at Easton & Martyr Worthy in their last game that they won’t panic when things go against them.

In an awful start they lost two wickets with just one run on the board.

Opening bat, James Heiniger had a good knock of 68 and along with the middle-order led the rescue mission.

Dan Wimble made 44 and James Headen contributed 42 as they guided the home side to 241 for eight.

Some excellent bowling by Wimble, 17, aided by Morgan Frost and Headen then saw Fareham & Crofton to a 38-run victory.

Now they will be looking to reverse a trend that has seen them lose their past two outings against the north Hampshire side.

Matt Easton is desperate for a change of fortune as United Services Portsmouth host Ropley at Burnaby Road still in search of a first win.

It has been a struggle for the team so far.

Services need to start winning if they are to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom.

Third-placed Ropley, however, will present them with a tough task.

They have suffered from a number of low scores so far this season.

‘We have to knuckle down and sort our batting out,’ said Easton.

‘Our bowlers have not done a lot wrong and our fielding has been good.’

Bishop’s Waltham are looking to build on their first win of the season as they entertain Parley at Albany Road.

In division two struggling Hayling Island face a tricky test against fellow strugglers Ventnor II.

The match takes place on the Isle of Wight.