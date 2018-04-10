Vince: Early Hampshire runs can help me retain England spot

Have your say

James Vince is eyeing up early-season runs to retain his spot as England’s number three Test batsman.

The Hampshire captain spent the winter on tour with the Three Lions in Australia and New Zealand.

Vince played every match in the 4-0 Ashes defeat.

He struck 242 runs from nine innings in total – including two half centuries – at an average of 26.88.

The 27-year-old was dropped for the first Test of the New Zealand tour in Auckland but regained his berth in Christchurch – notching 76 in the second innings.

With Pakistan set to touch down for a two-Test tour next month, Vince is determined to be involved.

To do that, he knows he has to score runs for Hampshire.

They face Worcestershire in their County Championship division one curtain-raiser on Friday and the recent wet weather means conditions will suit the seam bowlers.

But Vince believes notching runs on unfavourable batting tracks will ‘count for a bit more.’

He said: ‘I was keen to get back and get straight into it (after arriving back from New Zealand).

‘Batting in difficult conditions might be tougher early on for batsman.

‘But if you do make runs in those situations they will probably count for a bit more.

‘I’m looking forward to getting back out there and try to push the boys up the table before May.

‘My tour was okay – you always want more.

‘If I’d have turned the innings in Brisbane and the Waca into big scores – and likewise New Zealand – my numbers would stack up a bit better.

‘I did all the hard work and I definitely don’t feel out of my depth but I know I need to turn those scores into big ones.

‘Looking back the Christchurch innings was quite important.

‘At the time it was nice to be ahead in the game. It relaxes you and allows you to play with a bit more freedom.’