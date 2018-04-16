Vince happy with Hampshire’s winning start

James Vince was pleased with most aspects of Hampshire’s opening success against Worcestershire in the County Championship.

The Hampshire captain saw his team crush the visitors early on day four.

Fidel Edwards helped to finish Worcestershire off and the home side won by 196 runs.

Vince said: ‘It is a great start to the season. It wasn’t the perfect game by any stretch.

‘The way we started the game set us up quite nicely which allowed us to get over par in the first innings.

‘First innings runs is something we have talked about and we have to accept on a wicket like that 290 is a good score but later in the summer we will be looking for 400 plus.

‘Throughout we did a lot of things well, there was also a few soft dismissals and rustiness here and there and patches where we didn’t get it right with the ball.

‘We are always looking for perfection but it was a very good start.

‘We said last night we bowled OK but maybe didn’t bring the stumps into play as much as we should have done. We were better at that this morning.

‘(Going through a team) can happen quite quickly in that situation once you get a couple early, they probably lost a bit of belief and we gained it.

‘We know what to expect from Kyle. He is as consistent you are going to get for a seamer.

‘I thought as the game went on Fidey hit the gloves a bit harder and found some nice rhythm. And balance going into next week.’