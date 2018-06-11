Vince: Team of Hampshire’s quality should not be beaten like that

JAMES VINCE expressed his disappointment with a poor Hampshire team performance in the heavy County Championship defeat to Surrey.

The home skipper was frustrated with mistakes made in both batting and bowling.

He felt Hampshire had been given a window of opportunity on the final day but they were far from being able to take it and Surrey won by an innings and 58 runs.

‘That is a very disappointing defeat in all aspects of the game,’ said Vince.

‘We bowled okay in patches but then we let them in the game by letting them go at four or five an over.

‘With the bat in the first innings to give up that deficit, the rest of the game was always going to be tough.

‘They bowled well at times but we never did enough to get ourselves back in the game.

‘We said when they enforced the follow on they gave us the best chance to win the game and if we had managed to get 350 on the board you never know.

‘There were glimpses of guys getting in but nothing significant.

‘We will have to have a sit down and look at the areas, but batting is a tough one because it is an individual thing that effects the team.

‘That wasn’t a side which should have been getting beaten as convincingly as it did.’

Amar Virdi and Morne Morkel both grabbed three wickets for Surrey on the final day, with Rikki Clarke following his five-for in the first innings with two more scalps.

It was the first time Hampshire had suffered an innings defeat at the Ageas Bowl since Surrey inflicted a similarly hefty victory on the ground two years ago.

Light had been adjudged too bad to start the innings having been bowled out for 135 late on day two, and the opening seven overs were negotiated without too much trouble from Joe Weatherley and Jimmy Adams.

But in the eighth over Adams was pinned by left-arm quick Sam Curran in front of off stump.

James Vince unfurled six boundaries in a typically stylish innings.

But he was undone by his impatience as he trotted down the wicket and attempted to whisk through the offside against Virdi, only to get beaten by the flight.

Ben Foakes completed the stumping with a brilliant one-handed take and quick hands to break the stumps.

Sean Ervine also fell to Virdi’s off-spin as he edged to Clarke at first slip, due in part to a lack of footwork.

As the top order fell, Weatherley patiently waited for his chances to attack.

The former England under 19 captain saw off the new ball and built the basis for an impressive and long, knock.

He reached his second Championship half century of the season, from 121 deliveries, having perfected the late cut after lunch. But he was run out without scoring another run.

Rilee Rossouw drilled a drive at Morkel at extra cover, which was misfield, the South African called through a third run which saw Weatherley short of his ground after a relay between Morkel, Jade Dernbach at the bowler’s end and Foakes.

Morkel used all the skills gained over his 86 Test career to produce late away movement to clip the top of Lewis McManus’ off peg.

Likewise, Clarke swung the ball back from leg stump at Gareth Berg to have him lbw, before moving it the other way to dismiss Brad Taylor leg before.

Kyle Abbott went to a Virdi sharp turner before Dale Steyn prodded Morkel to Ollie Pope at gully – who splendidly caught to his right.

Fidel Edwards completed the collapse fending Morkel to short leg, with Hampshire bowled out for 175.

Report by Alex Smith