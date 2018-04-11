Vince unaware of any Australia ball tampering in Ashes

Have your say

James Vince has admitted he had no suspicions of Australia ball tampering during the Ashes.

Cameron Bancroft was caught on television using sandpaper on the ball during the Aussies’ fourth Test against South Africa last month.

Hampshire captain James Vince. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The batsman, captain Steve Smith and David Warner all subsequently admitted to attempting to change its condition during the fixture with the Proteas.

As a result, suspicions have been raised over their actions during the preceding Ashes series, which England lost 4-0.

However, Vince – who played in all five Tests Down Under – revealed neither he nor his England team-mates were suspicious of the Aussies.

But he is unsure if Australia’s actions in South Africa were a one-off, as they claim, or if it had happened previously.

The Hampshire captain said: ‘It’s obviously been big news over the past couple of weeks.

‘It’s not good for the game but I’ve only seen as much as everyone else.

‘There were no suspicions at the time but I’m sure everyone has had thoughts about how long they have been doing it.

‘Was it a one-off? I don’t know, I don’t think anyone really knows.’