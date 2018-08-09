Vince wants Hampshire pride after T20 nightmare Hampshire  

James Vince has urged his Hampshire side to show some ‘pride’ in their last four Vitality Blast fixtures to help take some momentum into the Specsavers County Championship relegation battle.

Hampshire were officially ruled out of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Blast following their six-wicket defeat to Somerset on Wednesday.

The loss was their seventh in 10 matches – with a victory over Middlesex last month their only success.

But skipper Vince has sent a rallying call to his team-mates in a bid to find some form – with the side second from bottom in the red-ball format.

'We still have to turn up in the last games,' Vince said. 'We are still proud of Hampshire and we are still proud of the team we have.

'We aren’t going to roll over easily. That is why I was happy with the way we came out with the ball in the second half of the Somerset game.

‘There are four games to go, we are looking for wins and to take some momentum into the back end of the season.

'It is important that there is a good feeling amongst the group and we don’t start doubting ourselves and turning on each other.

'We need to stick together and nothing helps more than winning a few games.'

Vince’s side start their limp towards the end of the Twenty20 competition against Glamorgan in Cardiff on Friday night.

Hampshire, who had reached Finals Day in seven of the last eight years, were demolished in a 63-run thrashing by the Welsh side earlier in the campaign.

‘Glamorgan are a very good side and have a few very dangerous players,’ Vince added.

‘It is a different ground to play on with short straight boundaries. It is a ground where if you haven’t played at often or haven’t played at before then you might have to have a think about how you are going to go about it.

‘It is another opportunity for this team to make some contributions and get another win on the board.’

- ALEX SMITH