Vipers crushed by a Western Stormer

Southern Vipers paid for a dismal batting collapse as they lost to Western Storm at Arundel in the Kia Super League.

Smriti Mandhana fired 43 not out for Storm to finish the job but it was a poor show from the hosts that really was decisive.

Vipers were bowled out for their lowest ever total of 91.

Southern Vipers captain Suzie Bates said: ‘The Storm played incredibly well, we can’t take anything away from them.

‘We should have won up at Lancashire and it can knock the team’s confidence. We are lacking confidence at the moment but it takes one win to turn it around and this group works incredibly hard.

‘With the bat we just looked a bit timid and some poor execution, we tried to play our shots but maybe not at the right time.

‘It looked a different wicket when they were batting on it. We showed a bit of intent behind the wicket but that was the wrong option as they showed how good it was when you hit down the ground and through the ball – only McGlashan did that for us.’

Heather Knight won the toss for Storm and elected to bowl on a green tinged wicket under unblemished blue skies.

Vipers soon found trouble when Danielle Wyatt was first out, caught behind off Anya Shrubsole attempting to guide a shot down to third man.

Claire Nicholas grabbed her first wicket of the match when she bowled Mignon du Preez.

Sara McGlashan was the only Vipers batsman to appear in any comfort at the crease, crashing a maximum straight down the ground.

But while McGlashan stroked the ball around, wickets kept on falling at the other end.

Captain Suzie Bates was slightly unlucky to be caught and bowled by Danielle Gibson – with the ball nestling in the bowler’s midriff.

Arran Brindle was given a life when she was dropped at fine leg, with Nicholas brilliantly diving forward but just failing to hang on.

But the missed chance didn’t prove costly as former England star Brindle was run out by a direct hit by Naomi Dattani at mid-off.

Maia Bouchier was handed her debut, with Tammy Beaumont unable to play due to the suspected concussion she sustained during Sunday’s defeat to Lancashire Thunder.

The Middlesex player was soon run out by Knight and McGlashan was then stumped for 31 to leave Vipers 63 for six .

The final four wickets proved to be an example in self-destructive batting after growing frustrated. Natasha Farrant, Amelia Kerr and Katie George all departed playing either reverse sweeps or scoops.

Amber Rudd was the last to depart, when she became the third run out victim, with Vipers bowled out for 91 with two overs to spare.

In reply Rachel Priest avoided any gremlins in the pitch the Vipers had found by firing 30 off 14 balls.

The impressive Mandhana finished the job with six fours and one six, along with Heather Knight, on 18 not out, as Storm wrapped up an easy victory with 63 balls to spare.