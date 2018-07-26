Vipers frustrated by loss to Lightning

Tammy Beaumont admitted Southern Vipers didn’t adapt well enough to the pitch as they lost to Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League.

Amy Jones and Elyse Villani put on a crucial 71-run stand for Lightning.

That proved the main difference as Vipers lost by six wickets.

The third wicket stand saw both Jones and Villani score 35 as the Lightning beat last year’s runners-up Southern Vipers by six wickets.

Beaumont said: ‘It was quite frustrating to lose this game. You know when you have reach the halfway point and only scored 105 it was going to need very hard work to defend it.

‘We were at least 15 to 20 runs short but we made a good effort at it.

‘It was a tough one to take but we were outplayed.

‘We didn’t adapt quick enough to the pitch and got out playing too many loose shots across the line so we need to have a look at it as we are going to have to bat on another pitch like that soon.

‘There was tennis ball bounce and they bowled very well on it, on the flip side we were chasing the game and bowled a few more short and wide.

‘Amelia Kerr bowled exceptionally well, to go for less than two and over is exceptional. If she could have got another wicket in that spell then it could have put them under a lot of pressure.’

Defending champions Lightning have now won two out of two and have made the perfect start in their bid to retain the title.