Waterlooville hoping to keep feelgood factor going

Waterlooville are determined to keep the feel-good factor going in their Southern League division two home clash against Trojans tomorrow.

After securing promotion last season, the Rowlands Avenue side began this term with a comprehensive 80-run victory at Totton & Eling last weekend.

Waterlooville are also celebrating a partnership with the Asda Foundation to help further development of youth cricket at the club.

Andrew Reynolds believes the deal adds to the current buzz at Waterlooville.

The chairman said: ‘The Asda Foundation aims to transform communities, improving lives now and in the future.

‘As a charitable corporate foundation, they give independent grants and support locally relevant projects throughout the UK.

‘Whether it’s helping charities, good local causes or community activity, all can make a real difference to the community.

‘As our local retailer and shop of choice when preparing our weekend cricket teas, Asda were very keen to support a club activity that provides an opportunity for young boys and girls.

‘In this way they are able to learn and participate in this great sport, while being assisted and trained by qualified coaches and club members in a positive and safe environment.

‘We were delighted to receive the donation of £1,000 which, when added to some additional club funds, will enable us to provide all the under-nines, 11s and 13s with coloured playing kit for the 2018 season and beyond.

‘As we are all too aware, cricket must continue to move forward in the competition of attracting juniors. This is another terrific way for us to continue that theme.

‘Junior cricket is the backbone of every club and this gives a fabulous message to the local community.

‘With our first and third teams promoted last season we have a great feelgood factor around the club and this is just the icing on the cake.’

Waterlooville made the perfect start to the campaign with an impressive win at Totton & Eling on Saturday.

Openers James Scutt and Alex Smith gave the visitors’ innings a good start and shared a partnership of 60 for the first wicket.

Waterlooville eventually posted a target of 172 for nine, before skittling the hosts out for just 92.

Sam Hillman bowled an impressive spell that saw him go for just 10 runs in as many overs and off-spinner Archie Reynolds collected four important wickets.

Jon Hudson believes the team have every right to be optimistic this summer.

‘We are still quite a young team and I am convinced there is still more to come,’ said the vice skipper.