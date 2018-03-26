Weatherley shines bright

Have your say

JOE WEATHERLEY shone on the opening day of Hampshire’s first home friendly of pre-season.

He reached tea on 87 not out as Hampshire progressed to 127 for six before visitors Sussex were invited to bat.

Gareth Berg picked up two wickets early on and Chris Wood also took one.

Sussex fell to 66 for three in reply before they rallied.

By the close of play they ended their first innings on 206 for four with a lead of 80 runs.

Luke Wright finished on 73 not out as he showed impressive for and Ben Brown reached 40 not out.

The match is a two-day friendly at the Ageas Bowl.

HAMPSHIRE: Adams, Weatherley, Alsop, McManus, Wood, Berg, Dickinson, Taylor, Scriven, Hart, Salisbury, McKiernan, Organ