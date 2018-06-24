White looks on bright side after Hampshire draw

Craig White was quick to focus on the positives after Hampshire were held to a County Championship draw by Yorkshire on Saturday.

The hosts were frustrated as they pushed for victory on the final day of the floodlit clash at the Ageas Bowl.

Harry Brook and Jack Leaning struck half-centuries to ensure spoils were shared – with Hampshire notching 11 points to rise to sixth spot in the table.

However, the home side were hoping for more when they removed Gary Ballance (21) and Cheteshwar Pujara (32) early on day four.

Yorkshire led by 19 runs at that stage – with six second-innings wickets remaining. But a stand of 108 by Brook (64) and Leaning (54 not out) put paid to any hopes of a home success.

The captains finally shook hands with the visitors on 263 for six.

White, Hampshire’s head coach, said: ‘One of our major focuses was to nail the first innings so we did well there. With the ball it was pretty hard work – they hung in well.

‘We had to have a magic hour first up to have a sniff but to be fair Leaning and Brooks got stuck in and batted well.

‘It was a pretty placid pitch and the ball wasn’t doing much, so when you are trying not to get out it is hard to breach your defences.’

Hampshire had posted 443 in their first innings to earn a lead of 93. New signing Ollie Rayner then took four for 54 as the home side pushed for glory.

White has been impressed by the off-spinner, who has joined on loan from Yorkshire. The Middlesex man is set to continue in the side for this week’s clash at Lancashire.

The contest at Old Trafford gets under way at midday today. And White is keen to see Hampshire on the front foot again.

The head coach added: ‘Ollie has been brilliant. He is a great character. Great for the dressing room and out in the field with his enthusiasm. It is what we needed.

‘We knew this block of games against Yorkshire and Lancashire was important. And we knew if we beat one of them we would get up into a decent position. We will be working to get a result this week.’

Lancashire are one spot below Hampshire in the table.