White rues Hampshire’s bowling performance at Nottinghamshire

Craig White rued Hampshire’s bowling performance on the opening day of their County Championship division one clash at Nottinghamshire.

The Ageas Bowl outfit trail by 232 runs at Trent Bridge with seven wickets remaining.

Nottinghamshire were all out for 302 in their first innings, with Fidel Edwards the pick of the visiting bowlers, finishing with figures of four for 84.

Hampshire made a poor start in reply, losing Jimmy Adams, Joe Weatherley and James Vince, before South African duo Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw steadied the ship late in the day.

White admitted it was the worst he’s seen his side bowl for a long time.

The coach said: ‘It was a strange day of cricket. We were far away from our best and I don’t think Notts will be that happy either, really.

‘We didn’t bowl that well and they gave us a few wickets.

‘At times, they looked as if they would get 400 on there. They kept giving us a wicket but I thought we were poor.

‘That’s the worst I’ve seen us bowl for a long time.

‘Overall, we weren’t very good – Kyle Abbott is struggling for rhythm.

Normally he leads the pack but he was a bit off it. We had spells of decent periods – say 20 minutes to half-an-hour – but couldn’t sustain it.

‘We just kept dishing up bad balls but they kept making mistakes as well, so it’s hard to say what a par score is on there because it was just a funny old day’s cricket.’

Nottinghamshire won the toss and opted to bat first.

Hampshire made a great start, however, and restricted the hosts to 27 for three after seven overs.

But Ross Taylor and Samit Patel helped Nottinghamshire’s recovery.

New Zealand ace Taylor struck a stylish 47 before he was ran out by Amla.

Patel was then joined at the crease by Riki Wessels and the pair carried on the impetus.

They both notched half-centuries before Patel was caught off Edwards for 73, while Wessels (54) was sent back to the pavilion by Brad Wheal.

Tom Moores (33) and Stuart Broad (27) added precious late runs but the wicket of Jake Ball (11) off Liam Dawson’s bowling curtailed Nottinghamshire’s first innings.

In reply, Hampshire began in the worst possible manner.

Adams was sent packing by Broad before a run was on the scoreboard.

The England international then dismissed Weatherley (12), before Vince (five) was trapped lbw by Luke Fletcher.

Yet former Proteas team-mates Amla (27 not out) and Rossouw (24 not out) got Hampshire back on track.

They shared a 47-run unbeaten partnership, with the Ageas Bowl outfit finishing 70 for three at stumps.