Win for Waterlooville shows the must be optimistic

Waterlooville burst onto the Southern League division two scene with an impressive 80-run win against Totton & Eling at Southern Gardens.

Jon Hudson felt it was good to see the team make a winning start at the higher level.

And the vice-captain believes the victory shows Waterlooville must be optimistic about what they can achieve this season.

He said: ‘None of us have played in this division before so it is a bit of a step into the unknown.

‘An early win is always good for the confidence.

‘It sets us off on the right path, although we are not quite sure what our targets are this season.

‘After this I think we can be fairly optimistic.’

Put into bat first, Waterlooville were given a good start by opening pair James Scutt and overseas player Alex Smith and shared a 60-run partnership before the latter was bowled.

A slump followed to leave the visitors on 98 for five before an unbeaten 20 from Sonny Reynolds improved the situation and they finished on 172 for nine.

But the total proved more than enough and the Waterlooville bowlers took charge.

Sam Hillman put the pressure on by taking a wicket and conceding just 10 runs in as many overs.

Off-spinner Archie Reynolds then grabbed four wickets as the hosts crumbled to 92 all out in fewer than 38 overs.

Meanwhile, in division three, Hambledon slipped to a five-run defeat against Fair Oak at Ridge Meadow.

The hosts restricted their opponents to 134 but were bowled out for 129.

Portsmouth & Southsea made a losing start on their return to Southern League cricket.

Kieron Dunstan’s side slumped to an 82-run home defeat against South Wilts IIs.

The skipper (four for 39) was the pick of the bowlers as the visitors were set a target of 205 for eight.

The home side never got to grips with the chase, though, and were bowled out for 123 runs with more than 10 overs remaining.