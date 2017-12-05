Crofton Shotokan light up Portsmouth Open

Have your say

The Crofton Shotokan School of Karate flexed their muscles at the Portsmouth Open Karate Championships (POKC).

The event is one of the oldest competitions in the country, hosted by the Shotokan of England Karate Union.

The POKC featured martial artists from 15 clubs across 21 categories.

And a crowd of more than 250 people flocked to the Mountbatten Centre to watch.

Chief instructor Alan Lewis took many of his students to the event to test themselves against other karate schools.

His squad dominated the junior team kata, with the Crofton A line-up of Dylan Varlow, Yusuf Khan and Thomas Fletcher winning the gold medal.

Crofton B (Matthew Latus, Suja Silva, Nisha Silva) and Crofton C (Maisy Woods, Harry Bloomfield, Liam Kennington) claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Lewis’ troops also came second in the adult team kata, with Andy Skerry, Emma Haw and Zerina Shafi finishing in second place.

In the junior individual kata category, Khan was runner-up to Sam Goss, of Tokon.

Silva and Kennington finished in third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, Skerry scooped silver in the men’s individual kata black belt event.

Varlow claimed victory in the individual kumite three-step, with Silva a close second.

In the women’s individual kumite, Shafi won the silver medal as Vicky Adams, of Seishinkai, took the spoils.

Haw, from Crofton, was joint third.

Lewis, a 6th dan, saluted his students’ performances.

He said: ‘I am so proud, not only of the ones who obtained medals but to all involved.

‘Everyone has worked extremely hard and the rewards proved that.’