Commonwealth silver for Petersfield's Truman

Joe Truman, right, in action in the team sprint at the Commonwealth Games
Joe Truman is celebrating a silver medal in the team sprint at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Petersfield talent led home the England charge, narrowly missing out on gold by 0.670sec to three-time world champions New Zealand.

The Kiwi trio of Sam Webster, Ed Dawkins and Ethan Mitchell secured glory in a time of 42.877sec at an average speed of 62.971kph.

They had earlier set a Commonwealth Games record of 42.822sec in qualifying, with Truman, Philip Hindes and Ryan Owens grabbing their spot in the gold-medal race in 43.516.

Truman, 21, began his journey on the Mountbatten Centre track with the Portsmouth-based i-Team club, founded by Guy Watson.

Last month, the Portsmouth-born sprinter was part of the Team GB squad that won the world title in Apeldoorn, Holland.