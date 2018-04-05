Commonwealth silver for Petersfield’s Truman

Joe Truman is celebrating a silver medal in the team sprint at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
The Petersfield talent led home the England charge, narrowly missing out on gold by 0.670sec to three-time world champions New Zealand.
The Kiwi trio of Sam Webster, Ed Dawkins and Ethan Mitchell secured glory in a time of 42.877sec at an average speed of 62.971kph.
They had earlier set a Commonwealth Games record of 42.822sec in qualifying, with Truman, Philip Hindes and Ryan Owens grabbing their spot in the gold-medal race in 43.516.
Truman, 21, began his journey on the Mountbatten Centre track with the Portsmouth-based i-Team club, founded by Guy Watson.
Last month, the Portsmouth-born sprinter was part of the Team GB squad that won the world title in Apeldoorn, Holland.