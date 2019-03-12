Fareham’s Caitlin Peters suffers mechanical on her Storey Racing debut in Bristol

Have your say

Caitlin Peters’ road season got off to a false start on Sunday.

The Fareham talent, 17, suffered a mechanical on the opening lap of the Bristol South Women’s Road Race.

It was not the start the former Fareham Wheelers and i-Team rider was hoping for as she made her debut in Storey Racing colours.

However, Peters was not too downbeat after her Mendips challenge failed to spark.

She tweeted: ‘First race of the year, first DNF. Mechanical on lap one forced me to withdraw. Great to be out in the @StoreyRT colours, though.’

Peters’ team-mate Lucy Gadd finished 23rd in the 72km race as Elizabeth Bennett, of Campinense – Velo Performance, celebrated victory.

The teenager told The News last month of her excitement at the opportunity with Storey Racing.

Formed by Dame Sarah Story, the most successful British Paralympian of all time, and her husband Barney, the team is committed to bringing through young talent.

Peters will ride alongside the likes of Elynor and Zoe Bäckstedt, whose father Magnus Bäckstedt won Paris-Roubaix in 2004 and a stage of the Tour De France.

Peters, a decorated time triallist at age group level, has set her sights on selection for the UCI World Championships in Yorkshire in September.