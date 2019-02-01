Triumph for Joe Truman as he gets better of six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny

Have your say

Joe Truman powered to gold as he dominated the final of the sprint during the HSBC UK National Track Championships.

The Petersfield talent took the scalp of six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny 2-0 in Manchester.

Truman moved through the gears to reach the final then dominated to take the sprint title.

Hamish Turnbull got the bronze over Alex Spratt, by the same scoreline.

It was a different story in the keirin on the final day of the event with Kenny responding well to the challenge as he took the gold.

Jack Carlin picked up the silver, while Truman had to this time be content with a bronze medal.