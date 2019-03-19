Admiral Drake B’s Adam Lipscombe and Ricky Williams completed a dramatic comeback to claim the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League pairs crown.

The Drake pair twice went behind to Phoenix North End B’s Dan Eade and Vince Aston in the final before fighting back to win, writes Lee Todd.

Williams hit a maximum in the first leg but couldn’t prevent Phoenix going 1-0 up.

A 180 from Lipscombe set up a 12-darter in the next leg to level the score but Aston and Eade then went 3-1 up.

However, that was all they could muster with Lipscombe and Williams taking all three remaining legs to win the competition.

On their way to the final the Drake duo beat Adam Filedman and Shaun O’Donovan in the semi-finals having already overcome Dave King and Phil King in the previous round.

Aston and Eade won their quarter-final against Gary Smith and Lee Scattergood before going on to beat Connor Hury and Charlie Linkhorn, with both Phoenix players scoring maximums.

Jolly Taxpayer’s Fieldman and O’Donovan claimed third-place as they beat Linkhorn and Hurry, of Milton Arms, 3-0 in a play-off match that included a 180 from Fieldman.