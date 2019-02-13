Andy Jenkins beats Simon Whitlock to land Portsmouth Individual League week three prize

Have your say

Andy Jenkins emerged triumphant from week three of the Portsmouth Individual League series, beating Simon Whitlock in the final.

Jenkins saw off Rob Collins in the previous round and Whitlock overcame Craig McEwan in his semi-final, writes Lee Todd.

John Large won the plate contest with Tracey North finishing as runner-up while Ron Jafkins and Dan McHugh reached the last four.

Collins and Whitlock both notched 11-dart legs, Whitlock fired in 10 maximums and Richard North hit a 158 finish.

In the Gosport Ladies’ Winter League Glencoe resisted a fightback from Clarence to beat them 5-4 in division one.

Glencoe went 4-0 up but needed a win from Lou Potten and Carole Patience in the final pairs match to bag the points.

Clarence’s Tina Tester and Sue Pitt scored 130 and 132 respectively.

Lisa Regan’s 160 score helped Village home to a 4-1 lead but BRWCA A battled back to beat them 5-4.

WPM A triumphed 6-3 over Foresters Arms B with Foresters’ Gemma Hayter and WPM’s Katrina Butler both hitting 140 scores.

Nikki Barker set a new high finish for the season in division two as she hit a 71 game-shot for Market House C in their 5-4 victory against BRWCA B.

Jayne Jones 138 score couldn’t prevent her Eagle side from going down 5-4 to White Horse B.

BRWCA A pulled away from the bottom of division three with a 5-4 triumph against Village Home who had a score of 160 from Lisa Regan.

Bev Scarsbrook’s 140 score and Tina Hayley’s 132 for Stoke Snooker B was to no avail as they lost out 6-3 to Green Dragon.

Foresters Lounge stay level on points with the leaders thanks to a 7-2 win against RAFA B.

RAFA’s Tracy Baker scored 131.

Top met bottom in division four and Five Alls B earned a shock result as they beat pacesetters Market House D 5-4.

Rose Scanlon scored 139 for HEDCA in their 6-3 loss to Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, Bishop’s Waltham SC’s Steve Perren fired in an 11-dart leg as he booked his place in the last four of the Bishop’s Waltham & District League Ron Tallman Cup.

Team-mate Rob Paice will join him in the semi-finals along with Spike Islander’s Dave Witts and Brewery Bar’s James Graham. Witts scored 180 and Paice checked-out on 124.

Jason Richards notched a maximum and finishes of 142 and 116, Dan Hill registered a 16-darter and other big finishes came from Martin Chalk, with a 120, Vandelow Page, with a 111, Anthony Barrow, who achieved a 104, and Anthony Whettingsteel, who produced a 101.