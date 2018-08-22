Andy Jenkins shows max power in Portsmouth Individual League

Have your say

Andy Jenkins won week seven of the Portsmouth Individual League – firing in five maximums on his way to victory, writes Lee Todd.

Jenkins dispatched Jack Seymour in the last four before beating Richard North in the final. North overcame John Large in his semi-final contest.

Buster Turner won the plate competition – beating Paul Gibbs into second place. Martin Rees and Liam Jafkins both lost out in the semi-finals.

Large threw an 11-darter and Ross Hughes hit a 121 finish.

Bishop’s Waltham SC’s Steve Perren fired in 156 and 111 finishes as he progressed from the Bishop’s Waltham & District League summer singles preliminary rounds.

He will be joined in the last four by his team-mate Jason Richards, Spike Islander’s Dave Hayes and Priory’s Stuart Martin, who scored 180.

Dave Witts, of Spike Islander, Grapes’ Dan Hill and Dean Ayres, of Bishop’s Waltham SC, also scored maximums.

There were 15-dart legs from Spike Islander’s Paul Wolfe and Acorn’s Alan Rick, who scored 171.

Priory B whitewashed Shedfield 8-0 in the fourth division. Meanwhile, Acorn SC B beat Wheatsheaf 5-3 with a 180 from Paul Anders.

Andy Spreadbury threw a 151 game-shot to help Acorn SC C dispatch Fox & Hounds 6-2.

Mike Austin’s maximum could not prevent his Black Dog B side from suffering a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Linden Tree B.