Andy Jenkins wins Bombs Away prize

ANDY JENKINS took the £500 top prize at Gosport Darts Series’ Bombs Away competition.

Jenkins sealed victory with a 6-3 win over Rob Collins in the final.

That was after he had to keep his cool in a difficult last four match.

He took on Phil Harty in the semi-finals and it was far from a simple passage through.

Jenkins had to be alert as he eventually came through the match with a 5-4 victory.

Previously he knocked Paul Winter out with a 5-2 success in the quarter-finals.

Rob Collins’ route to the final saw him overcome Gary Blackwood 5-4 in the last eight before edging out John Large by the same score in the next round.

Ron Atwill and Lee Evans both reached the quarter-finals.

Micky Rowlands, Tim Hope, Marty Ward, Jane Monaghan, Craig McCutcheon, Martin Harper, Nathan Warren and Tony Moore all lost out in the last 16.

- by Lee Todd