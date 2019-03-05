Chichester Lord over Oyster House B 

Have your say

Oyster House B dropped two points behind division five’s leaders after suffering a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Lord Chichester A in the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League.

Pete Curtis, Phil Mercer and Phil Stringer propelled Chichester into a 3-0 lead, before Neil Osborne got Oyster off the mark.

The Lords moved to within a leg of victory when Pat Reed put them 4-1 up, but David A Hatherley and Malvin Waters both won ties to keep Oyster in the match.

However, that was all they could muster, with Terry Dugan and Bob Rice taking the last two clashes to bag the points for Chichester.

Phoenix North End B enjoyed a 6-3 triumph over Rose in June B.

Lee Smith and Bob Hey both gave Phoenix early leads, but each time Rose immediately cancelled them out through Michael Neat and then Keiran Avery, who scored 180.

Phoenix wasted no further time in securing victory as Gavin Hall, Vince Aston, Bradley Mulholland and Lee Cook rattled off four sets on the trot.

Rose’s Robert Ford scored 180 against Cook.

Shane Mullins won the last set as a consolation for Rose.

Pelham Arms dispatched Apsley House 6-3 in division two.

Steve Greenwood and Barrie Oliver moved Pelham into a 2-0 lead, before Ian Leighfield halved Apsley’s deficit.

Pelham went straight back to winning ways, with sets from Neil Munro, Tom Stilwell, Ben Rowley and Danny Harmer sweeping them to victory.

Craig McCutcheon and Paul Morgan won the remaining clashes to make the scoreline more respectable for Apsley.

Fawcett Inn A earned valuable points in division three’s relegation battle after they beat Thatchers 5-4 to leapfrog them in the table.

Both sides were short of players, with Fawcett Inn receiving walkovers for Will Leach, Sonnie Aird and Anthony Goodeve, while Thatchers were awarded a set to Dave Edwards.

Thatchers won the first match played through Peter Lamb, but Fawcett’s Steve Goodeve and Jodie Thorne won the next two games to end the match as a contest.

Thatchers’ Paul Hann and Dave Robinson won the last two sets as consolations.

Leopold Tavern didn’t let being two players short hold them back as they overcame Graham Arms 5-4 in division four.

Graham’s Martin Simmons and Mark Morgan were awarded walkovers, but Leopold soon put themselves in control after Ian Rogers, Harry Rogers and Paul Simmonds won the first three legs.

Terry Griffiths pulled a leg back for Graham, before Kev Goodall and Craig Dyer were on the mark to give Leopold an insurmountable lead.

Andrew Duffin won a late consolation for Graham.

Justin Hughes (Lord Chichester B) threw a 15-dart leg and 180, while Lee O’Donovan (Jolly Taxpayer C) registered 17 and 18-darters.

Paul La Roche (Jolly Taxpayer C) finished a leg in 17 darts and there were 18-dart efforts from Michael Chandler (King Street Tavern), David Smith (Jolly Taxpayer C), Kevin Gilchrist (Lord Chichester B) and Steve Burtenshaw (Phoenix North End B), with Burtenshaw also hitting a 124 finish.

Nick Hatherley (British Queen) checked-out on 140 and John Lloyd (Phoenix Southsea) notched a 117 game-shot.

Newcome Arms B are looking for players. Anyone interested should contact Ron Neale on 07795 380393.

- LEE TODD