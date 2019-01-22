Lord Chichester B booked their place in the final of the Portsmouth Winter League Challenge Cup as they demolished Druids Arms A 8-1.
Dean Jones fired in a 180.
Their opponents will be Stag B who came from behind to beat Pelham Arms 5-4 in the other semi-final.
Danny Harmer scored 180 for Pelham.
Portland Arms won their plate semi-final 8-1 as they comprehensively overcame George & Dragon A.
Meanwhile, Newcome Arms B are looking for players for their Portsmouth League team.
Anyone interested should call Ron Neale on 023 9283 8434 or 07795 380393.