Lord Chichester B booked their place in the final of the Portsmouth Winter League Challenge Cup as they demolished Druids Arms A 8-1.

Dean Jones fired in a 180.

Their opponents will be Stag B who came from behind to beat Pelham Arms 5-4 in the other semi-final.

Danny Harmer scored 180 for Pelham.

Portland Arms won their plate semi-final 8-1 as they comprehensively overcame George & Dragon A.

Meanwhile, Newcome Arms B are looking for players for their Portsmouth League team.

Anyone interested should call Ron Neale on 023 9283 8434 or 07795 380393.