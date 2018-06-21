Eade-y win helps Phoenix into semis

Have your say

Phoenix North End B booked their place in the semi-finals of the Denise Neale Challenge Cup with a 6-3 victory over Graham Arms.

Dan Eade kicked things off with an 18-darter and 180 before Bob Hey took the next to make it 2-0.

Terry Griffiths replied for Graham with a 100 game-shot and a Martin Simmons win made it 2-2. Phoenix regained the lead through Lee Todd but Graham’s Mark Morgan levelled again.

However, that was all they could muster as Phoenix’s Lee Smith, Pat Callard and Trevor Cawte took the remaining ties to seal the win. Smith notched an 18-dart leg and 180.

Darren Barnes fired in a 14-dart leg as Lord Chichester B joined them in the last four with a 6-3 win over Shearer Arms.

Stag B are into the Ron Neale Shield semis after beating Lawrence Arms 5-4. Rob McDuff gave Lawrence the lead before Paul Miller, Gary Dean and Dave Smith propelled Stag 3-1 ahead.

Tom Robson halved the deficit but Dion Jukes and Liam O’Driscoll took the next two games to give Stag the match. Matt Slade and Ali Perkins hit consolations.

Pelham Arms fell two points adrift of the leading lights in division two as they suffered a 5-4 defeat at the hands of Druids Arms A.

Pelham took a 4-1 lead with Pete Huntley, Steve Greenwood, Neil Munro and Danny Harmer on the mark after Druids’ Connor Smith opened up.

But Druids refused to roll over as Keith Horn Darren Maplesden and Neil Hallett pulled them level at 4-4. Ray Marsh then won it with a 119 game-shot.

Leopold Tavern earned their first points of the season with a 6-3 victory over Mermaid A in division three.

Les Shipp, John Elverson and James Fyfield built a 3-0 lead before Mermaid’s Ralph Edwards and Bill Messingbird pulled it back to 3-2.

Leopold wasted no further time in bagging the points as Norman Hollis and Harry Rogers put them 5-2 up. Paul Simmonds added the sixth.

Barley Mow beat Newcome Arms C 6-3 in division four. Melvin Tindal got them rolling before Ryan Revil and Robert Oliver put Newcome ahead.

Warren Bone, David Plaiter Jnr, Tony Leppard and Peter Roberts then put Mow in control before Rae Lawson capped the win.