Electric shocked as Druids continue charge

Druids Arms A kept themselves firmly in the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division B promotion race with a 5-4 victory over Electric Arms.

Darren Maplesden opened proceedings for Druids.

But they then went 4-1 down as Electric’s Charlie Hymers, James Bateman, Robert Hatherley and Rob Andrews were all on the mark.

Druids refused to roll over, though, and they responded.

Neil Hallett, Roger Marsh, Roy Marsh and Pete Smith helped them battle back to win the match.

Newcome Arms B came from behind to beat George & Dragon B 5-4.

Jason Jeal, Mike McKnight and Andrew Phipps put George 3-0 up before Donal Cronin and Dan Graf reduced Newcome’s deficit to just one leg.

George moved to the brink of victory with a win from Grant McKnight but Newcome battled back with legs from Alan Graf, Luke Graf and Tony Price securing the points.

Top met bottom in division D and Rose in June C emerged as 8-1 victors to maintain their 100-per-cent record at the head of the table.

Ron Jafkins took the opener for Rose before Fon Owen doubled their tally with a 15-dart leg and 180.

Simon Hughes pulled a leg back for Drake.

But that was all they could muster with Ross Fury, Liam Jafkins, Richard Baker, Ben Huntington and Trevor Rogers all taking legs for Rose and the last tie was awarded to Karl Ricketts as a walkover.

Jolly Taxpayer C move up to third in division A after overcoming Phoenix North End B 7-2.

Shaun O’Donovan won the opening set for Taxpayer and David Smith won the second with an 18-darter despite Phoenix’s Vince Aston scoring 180 against him.

Gavin Hall got Phoenix off the mark but it was to no avail as Barry Gibson, Charlie Dunn, with an 18-dart leg, Paul La Roche and Andy Newcombe put Taxpayer 6-1 up.

Lee Cook took a consolation set for Phoenix.

Then Lee O’Donovan wrapped it up with Taxpayer’s seventh.

Michael Chandler (King Street Tavern) threw a 17-dart leg.

Jon Bramble (Shearer Arms) finished a leg in 18 darts and Mike Ralph (Mermaid) fired in a 144 game-shot.

Meanwhile, the popular Cosham Christmas Open returns on Wednesday, December 27, with a guaranteed £400 for the winner of the singles competition.

The event takes place at Wymering Sports and Social Club, starting at 1.30pm and costs £7 to enter.

Doors open at 10am and early birds can take part in a pairs contest at 11am.

Entry to the pairs and singles costs just £10 combined and food will be available all day.